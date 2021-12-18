P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 48.5% in November

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in P&F Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P&F Industries by 45.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

PFIN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 7,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,704. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

