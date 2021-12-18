FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the November 15th total of 298,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $188,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $280,868. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $9.99.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

