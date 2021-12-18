Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $4.32 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.78 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

