Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $467.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

