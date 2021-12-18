Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

