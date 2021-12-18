Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $337.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

