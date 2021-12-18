iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4,220.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.21 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.