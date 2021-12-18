RDA Financial Network Acquires 377 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

