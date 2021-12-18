Amalgamated Bank Has $34.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $381.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.56 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.52 and its 200 day moving average is $390.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

