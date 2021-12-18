Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $115.88

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $55,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,708. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

