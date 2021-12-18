Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $36.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

