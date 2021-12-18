The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 3.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kroger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

