Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.19 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.