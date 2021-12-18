Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 15,190 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

