Archer Investment Corp Sells 400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 19.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,409,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,951. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

