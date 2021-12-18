Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNOA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

