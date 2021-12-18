Busey Wealth Management Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,591 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,575,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,863,000 after acquiring an additional 524,289 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

