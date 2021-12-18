AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

