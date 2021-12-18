Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

