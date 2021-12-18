Amazon com Inc Makes New Investment in Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT)

Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 493,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Owlet comprises about 0.6% of Amazon com Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

OWLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Owlet alerts:

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Owlet Inc has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $11.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owlet Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.