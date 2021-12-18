Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $92,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

