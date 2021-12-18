Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $73.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.62. 700,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.