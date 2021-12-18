Foster & Motley Inc. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

VBR stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.45 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

