Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $24,770,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $46,322,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 664,105 shares worth $121,990,361. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -362.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.21. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

