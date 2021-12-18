Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,242 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $21,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after buying an additional 527,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.