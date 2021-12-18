PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $84.78.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.