Zacks: Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

