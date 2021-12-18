Monkey Project Trading 49.9% Higher Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.