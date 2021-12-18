Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

