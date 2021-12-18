Aeron (ARNX) One Day Volume Tops $39,448.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Aeron has a total market cap of $9,134.36 and approximately $39,448.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.