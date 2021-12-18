Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $67,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 39.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after purchasing an additional 466,125 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,222 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

