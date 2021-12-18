Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

