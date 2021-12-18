JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

