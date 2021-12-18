New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

