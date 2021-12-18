Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.77 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 57.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day moving average is $331.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

