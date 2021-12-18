Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

