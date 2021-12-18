Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,878 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.31 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.