ShareRing (SHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.58 Million

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One ShareRing coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. ShareRing has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShareRing alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007180 BTC.

ShareRing Profile

SHR is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShareRing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShareRing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShareRing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShareRing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.