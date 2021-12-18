Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1,742.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,142,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $294.80 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

