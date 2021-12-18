SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Up 33.5% in November

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.65. 3,020,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,615. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,022,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 695,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 134,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,214,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.