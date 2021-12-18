SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 15th total of 185,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ SBET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.88.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

