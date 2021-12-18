boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,699,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHHOF shares. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $$2.60 on Friday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

