Round Table Services LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

