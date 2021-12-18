-$0.12 EPS Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GAP reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.82. 12,624,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,414. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GAP by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

