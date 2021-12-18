GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 101,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 89,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 114,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $92.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.