ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Stake Lessened by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32.

