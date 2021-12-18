Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $71,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

