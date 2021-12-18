Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 295 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

