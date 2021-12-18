Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Lifted by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,713,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,295,000 after buying an additional 155,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $273.88 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.72 and a 200-day moving average of $257.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 736,556 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,999. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

