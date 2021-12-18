TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $187.88 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $222.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.